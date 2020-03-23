SD County Chosen for Mobile Field Hospital Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

San Diego has been selected for a mobile field hospital that could provide an up to 250 additional hospital bed capacity in the county.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said in a press conference on Sunday that county officials were notified of the selection late Saturday night. It grants a configuration of supplies and equipment that could be used for the new capacity.

Fletcher said the mobile field hospital could be set up in a stand-alone location or at existing health care facilities.

“We do appreciate the State of California’s continued effort and the federal government’s continued effort to help us not only as we flatten the curve, but as we ride the level of available health care capacity,” he said.

As of Monday morning, a total of 205 cases of COVID-19 were reported in San Diego County. Of those cases, one death has occurred – a man in his 70s who was receiving care in a Santa Clara County facility after a recent trip to Hawaii.