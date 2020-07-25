Gyms in Poway Now Allowed to Use City Parks

Gyms and yoga studios are going outdoors this weekend in Poway. In response to the latest coronavirus restrictions issued by the State of California, the City of Poway created the Sharing Outdoor Spaces (SOS) initiative. It allows religious services and fitness classes to be held in Poway parks.

Saturday was the first time Mello Yoga took its classes outside. The yoga studio is now taking advantage of the open space at Aubrey Park.

“To be out in an open space and breathe and move and have a connection, socially distanced of course, with people is really magical,” said Lisa Mello, owner of Mello Yoga.

Yoga studios in #Poway are going outdoors as part of the city’s Sharing Outdoor Spaces initiative pic.twitter.com/ffUopIci1S — Ramon Galindo (@RamonGalindoNBC) July 25, 2020

Like many small business owners, Mello has been forced to adapt during the pandemic.

“I feel very grateful to keep rolling with it cause, that’s all you can do,” Mello said.

While things are not back to normal, people taking the yoga class on Saturday were grateful to be able to connect with their neighbors outdoors.

“I like the outdoors because I like the fresh air, but I also like it in the studio because the softball practice over here was kinda loud,” said Poway resident, Taylenn Pike.

There is noise from the neighboring softball diamond, and there are bugs in the park, but the people taking the outdoor class prefer it over virtual yoga.

“It’s such a difficult time we’re living in right now and having a little bit of yoga brings peace to my heart,” said Poway resident, Deann Urnezis.

“We can see the light at the end of the tunnel. We’ll get through this,” Urnezis added as she teared up over the happiness of reuniting with her community.

The City of Poway is still taking applications from businesses and churches that want to operate in parks. For more information, click here.