Coronavirus Cases Grow in North County Inland Communities

A high number of COVID-19 cases are coming from several North County inland communities. In the last two weeks, San Marcos saw a surge from 94 to 205 cases.

While businesses are trying to get back to business as usual, some people think things should slow down.

County public health numbers analyzed by NBC 7 show coronavirus cases rising at a fast rate in San Marcos, Vista and Fallbrook.

This data is not a full representation of cases. There has been very limited testing so far. Therefore, the actual number of cases per zip code could vary greatly. Officials with the County Health and Human Services Agency say the number of people infected with COVID-19 in San Diego is around 10 times the reported total.

While some residents tell NBC 7 they feel as if there is a false sense of security because many North County Inland communities are so spread out, others are trying to be mindful.

“I think it’s critical to protect vulnerable populations and we're starting to learn more and more about who is exactly affected,” said Judy Poole.

At long-standing Green Thumb Nursery in San Marcos face masks are required, and that's not the only thing that has changed.

“We had a few having to leave because family members are at risk,” said Poole, an employee at Green Thumb Nursery for 13 years.

Poole says she's doing her best to encourage others to plant a garden and to also cover their face.

“We’ve had a couple of incidents where customers don't like to wear the masks,” said Poole with a chuckle. “But, we get it, we don't like it either, it’s difficult to work in one.”

County health leaders say there’s no one reason why there are spikes in different communities.