‘Convoy' in bright colors: New vertical sign coming to trendy San Diego neighborhood

The heart of San Diego's Convoy District is finally getting its own neighborhood sign, similar to the ones already hanging over other trendy parts of town like Hillcrest and North Park.

The new sign will be uniquely vertical, standing 30 feet tall on the median of Convoy Street and Opportunity Road, spelling out "Convoy" in colorful letters, designs and patterns that honor the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) communities that make up many of the businesses within the cultural district.

The vertically-stacked sign is an homage to the vertical writing in which many Asian languages are written. Design for the long sign even takes inspiration from noodles, according to Megia Swenty, Administrator and Membership Coordinator at the Asian Business Association Foundation.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

When will the sign be completed?

No date has been chosen yet. The design will undergo further refinements. Construction and permitting documents and improvements to the median must all be done before the sign is completed, according to ABAF.

The plans for the upcoming sign were unveiled by the ABAF along with Mayor Todd Gloria, District 6 Councilmember Kent Lee, and the former councilmember Chris Cate on Thursday morning in front of Friend's House, a Korean restaurant with a homey atmosphere on Convoy Street.

The photo shows the sign erected on the median near 4650 Convoy St., close to restaurants like Friend's House and Steamy Piggy.

The median at the intersection of Convoy Street and Opportunity Road will house the Convoy District's first neighborhood-designating sign. (Google Maps)

“The Convoy District is the direct result of decades of innovative Asian entrepreneurship and resilience that has turned this region into a top tourist destination,” said Asian Business Association President & CEO Jason Paguio.

“The Convoy Gateway sign will stand as a testament to the remarkable cultural and economic contributions of the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities and businesses,” Paguio said.

“The Convoy District stands out as a hub of Asian and Pacific Islander businesses and restaurants, contributing significantly to the cultural diversity and prosperity of our city,” said Councilmember Kent Lee.

“The installation of a gateway sign will serve as a beacon for our community, acknowledging the integral role these community members and businesses have had in establishing the Convoy District as a nationally acclaimed destination," Councilmember Lee added.

“The hundreds of locally owned businesses in the Convoy District have worked hard to make this neighborhood the exciting hub it is today,” said Mayor Todd Gloria.

“The new Gateway Sign recognizes that work and serves as an iconic marker that will welcome both residents and visitors to the neighborhood. This is an important milestone in the Convoy Street corridor’s continued revitalization, which includes new homes, repaved streets, additional parking and more," Mayor Gloria added.

Although the Kearny Mesa neighborhood boasted many Asian American and Pacific Islander businesses for years before, the area was officially designated as the Convoy Pan Asian Cultural & Business Innovation District in October 2020.

In August 2022, the district celebrated the addition of six new freeway signs directing drivers to the destination. The new Convoy Gateway sign further adds onto a multi-year plan for district improvements while also honoring contributions from the AANHPI community.