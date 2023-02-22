Hillcrest Sign Relit After Much Need Retrofit

Notice something missing from San Diego's Hillcrest neighborhood lately?

The newly refurbished Hillcrest Sign was relit Fat Tuesday night in Mardi Gras colors of purple, green and gold as neighbors and donors gathered for the re-lighting ceremony at the corner of Fifth and University Avenues.

The newly-retrofitted Hillcrest Sign lit in Mardi Gras colors during its re-lighting ceremony on Fat Tuesday. (NBC 7 San Diego)

For three weeks, the sign has been in the repair facility getting retrofitted with new color-changing technology.

Now, Hillcrest patrons and visitors will not only be able to see the sign alit in its traditional neon white, but also rainbow colors for Pride season; red, white and blue for the Fourth of July; blue, pink and white for Transgender Day of Remembrance and more.

How Old is the Hillcrest Sign?

The eponymous sign was constructed in 1941 (it's 82 years old!) and entered the world of illumination in 1984. Before this 2023's retrofit, the sign was updated throughout the years with neon lights, artwork on top of the poles and environmentally-friendly LED neon.

YESCO crews removed the Hillcrest Sign on Jan. 30 for retrofitting. (Hillcrest Business Association)

What Did it Take to Refurbish the Sign?

Fun facts about the restored sign:

16 million color hues with pre-programmed shows for various events and holidays

The restoration took 106 laborer-hours

The sign measures 3 and a 1/2 feet tall by 20 feet wide

The project took three weeks to finish

No public funds at all were used to restore the sign. Community members and donors spent six months raising over $80,000 to restore it.

Donors include Rich's Nightclub, Hillcrest Ace Hardware, Flicks Nightclub, The Crest Cafe, Bread and Cie, Urban Mo's, Carmel Partners, FoundationForForm, a GoFundMe campaign and others with the Hillcrest Community Foundation, a 501c3 community organization, overseeing the fundraising.

The YESCO sign company brought the sign into its new life.