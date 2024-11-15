North County: Construction work on I-5 to close Poinsettia Lane ramp over the weekend

Southbound drivers on Interstate 5 are advised Friday to prepare for delays and to reroute in Carlsbad as crews prepare for construction work.

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday and continuing through Monday at 5 a.m., Caltrans and San Diego Association of Governments Build NCC crews will fully close the southbound I-5 off-ramp at Poinsettia Lane in Carlsbad to allow for ramp work and future bike and pedestrian improvements.

For safety, crews will also close the two rightmost lanes along southbound I-5 between Palomar Airport Road and Poinsettia Lane from Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 5 a.m.

According to the transit agencies, drivers traveling southbound along I-5 who want to access Poinsettia Lane will be detoured via La Costa Avenue.

"During these closures, please remember to drive with caution, pay close attention to flaggers, and follow all posted construction signage," a statement from the agencies reads.

Build NCC is a collaborative effort between SANDAG, Caltrans and U.S. Department of Transportation. The first phase of the project's construction is in Solana Beach, Encinitas and Carlsbad as part of the North Coast Corridor Program.

It consists of extending the existing carpool lane on I-5 in each direction from Lomas Santa Fe Drive to state Route 78, double-tracking the rail line and replacing the highway bridge at the San Elijo Lagoon, restoring the San Elijo Lagoon, and constructing nearly seven miles of new bike and pedestrian trails, the project page reads.