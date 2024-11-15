Caltrans

Drivers to be detoured on part of I-805, SR-163 for Caltrans work

The connectors will close overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday

By Charis Johnston

Construction barriers at night
NBC10

Drivers traveling on freeways through the San Diego area next week should take note of some closures affecting Interstate 805 and State Route 163.

The ramps connecting southbound SR-163 to I-805 and northbound I-805 to SR-163 will close Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for roadway excavation, the California Department of Transportation said.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

According to Caltrans, instead of taking: 

  • Southbound SR-163 to southbound I-805: Drivers will continue on southbound SR-163 to eastbound I-8 to southbound I-805
  • Northbound I-805 to northbound SR-163: Drivers will take the northbound I-805 exit onto eastbound Balboa Avenue to northbound SR-163
Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The construction work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents or other maintenance considerations.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, visit here.

Those aren't the only traffic detours happening in San Diego County this weekend due to construction. Closures will also affect drivers on the I-5 in Carlsbad and train riders between Oceanside and San Diego.

North County 4 hours ago

Full rail closure between Oceanside and San Diego scheduled Saturday

San Diego 3 hours ago

North County: Construction work on I-5 to close Poinsettia Lane ramp over the weekend

This article tagged under:

Caltrans
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us