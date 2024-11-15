Drivers traveling on freeways through the San Diego area next week should take note of some closures affecting Interstate 805 and State Route 163.

The ramps connecting southbound SR-163 to I-805 and northbound I-805 to SR-163 will close Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for roadway excavation, the California Department of Transportation said.

According to Caltrans, instead of taking:

Southbound SR-163 to southbound I-805: Drivers will continue on southbound SR-163 to eastbound I-8 to southbound I-805

Northbound I-805 to northbound SR-163: Drivers will take the northbound I-805 exit onto eastbound Balboa Avenue to northbound SR-163

The construction work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents or other maintenance considerations.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, visit here.

Those aren't the only traffic detours happening in San Diego County this weekend due to construction. Closures will also affect drivers on the I-5 in Carlsbad and train riders between Oceanside and San Diego.