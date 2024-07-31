Fire ignites after construction crew hits natural gas line at Westfield Plaza Bonita Mall

San Diego Gas & Electric is at the scene and hopes to have the gas line secured in about an hour

A construction crew working at the Westfield Plaza Bonita Mall hit a gas line that ignited early Wednesday resulting in a large flame and the evacuation of the mall.

The incident occurred around 2:50 a.m. when construction crews with heavy machinery working on a water line dug up a gas line, the biggest gas line that feeds into the mall, Division Fire Chief Robert Hernandez with the National City Fire Department told NBC 7.

Soon after, Chief Hernandez said the gas line was ignited due to the heavy machinery near the gas line.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"The fire that is burning, this is a good thing for the fire department, it's consuming the gas as it continues to be released. If we did not have an ignition or a fire this area would not be safe," Hernandez said.

The gas line is near the back of the mall near Nordstrom Rack and Macy's in the parking lot area. The fire poses no threat to the nearby neighborhood and the mall was evacuated as a precaution. Although the mall is closed to the public cleaning crews and shop owners were in the mall at the time of the leak.

San Diego Gas & Electric is at the scene and hopes to have the gas line secured in about an hour.

No damage to the mall has been reported and no injuries were reported.