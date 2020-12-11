Common COVID-19 Vaccine Myths, Misconceptions Debunked

Experts have said the COVID-19 vaccine will be most effective as long as enough people choose to get vaccinated. By some estimates, that's 70%, but some myths circulating online may be discouraging a lot of people from getting vaccinated.

NBC 7 spoke to an expert, who broke down and debunked some of the biggest misconceptions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’re ready. I think from Thanksgiving, it looks likes it's getting really bad so it’s time to do something,” said Brian Bazinet, when asked if he will get the vaccine.

Here are some of the common concerns or misconceptions about the COVID-19 vaccine:

It’s not safe because it was rushed.

“Usually it takes much longer, but at the same time, I trust our rules and regulations that we have here," said Leah Ade, when asked whether she had any concerns regarding the vaccine.

Epidemiologist Eyal Oren said the trials so far show safe results in their pools of patients. Another factor to be considered is weighing the risk-benefit ratio.

“It’s a balance, right? You could wait and say, 'Lets’ develop a completely risk-free and absolutely safe vaccine.' And in the meantime, people are dying. There are a lot of bad outcomes,” said Oren.

2. We don’t know long term side effects

“You don’t know side effects because it would be the first time it’s come out, so I feel a little bit hesitant,” said Taylor Gonzales.

Oren told NBC 7 there are, in fact, unknowns.

“We don’t know what this looks like for everybody with different or other conditions or so on,” said Oren.

Experts at the Mayo Clinic said the studies showed it is safe. On their website, about 15% of people experienced short term side effects at the site of injection. 50% developed symptoms that included headache, chills, or muscle fatigue but were resolved.

3. If I had COVID-19 already, I don't need the vaccine

The CDC says we don’t know yet how long after infection someone is protected from getting COVID-19 again.

4. I won't need to wear a mask after i get vaccinated for COVID-19

“We know nothing about this vaccine’s ability to stop you from passing on the virus to another person,” said Oren.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask even if you receive the vaccine.