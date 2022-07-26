Combat Vehicles Disabled in High Surf Belong to Same Unit as 2020 Fatal Accident

Two Marine Corps Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV) that became disabled in the surf zone amid high surf that hit San Diego county's coastline last week, belong to the same unit that homed the amphibious assault vehicle (AAV) involved in a tragic training mishap nearly two years prior.

The ACVs involved in last week's incident were part of the 1st Marine Division's 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, according to Media Officer 2nd Lt. Noah Richardson.

The 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion was also home to the AAV that sank on July 30, 2020, while transporting servicemembers from San Clemente Island to USS Somerset, after completing training as part of their 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), leading to the deaths of nine servicemembers.

The Marine Corps investigation into the 2020 incident found inadequate training of platoon members who were provided amphibious assault vehicles that had not been used in more than a year and were in “poor condition.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Also as a result of the 2020 investigation, Lt. Col. Michael J. Regner, the former commander of Battalion Landing Team 1/4 with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, was relieved of command in October 2020, due to a loss in trust and confidence in his ability to command, a statement at the time shared.

The Marine Corps announced in March 2021 that Col. Christopher J. Bronzi, the former commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, was also relieved of command due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command.

The incident last week has led to another U.S. Marine Corps investigation, which will include an inquiry into the use of these style vehicles during high surf periods, Richardson said.

In a video of last week's incident, obtained and published by USNI News, one of the ACV's can be seen on its side near shore, while later in the video, a second ACV is seen having a wave cascade completely overtop the vehicle.

"The ACV has a requirement to operate in conditions up to a Sea State 3," said Captain Ryan Bruce, a U.S. Marine Corps Media Officer based at the Pentagon.

"Additionally, it is capable of transiting both seaward and shoreward through a surf zone characterized by 6 ft. plunging surf," Bruce added.

Sea state, is rated on the Beaufort Scale from 0-12 which outlines sea conditions, and is characterized by observed wind speed and wave height, according to the National Weather Service.

Sea state 3, at which the ACV is rated to operate, is described as having "Large wavelets during which crests begin to break. Foam still has a glassy appearance. Waves may have scattered white caps. and any wind would extend light flags and pennants. Wave height would be between 2-3 feet."

The National Weather Service's San Diego office warned early July 19, that as a result of the high surf advisory, wave sets could be as high as 9 to 10 feet at southwest facing beaches, such as Camp Pendleton's shoreline.

These conditions would equate to between sea state 5 and 6 on the Beaufort scale, which is described as conditions forming moderate to large waves, anywhere between 6 and 12 feet, during which white caps are formed, and winds are likely between 19 and 31 miles per hour.

Richardson would not confirm whether or not it was believed that the ACV mishap was a result of the high surf, nor what the confirmed sea state was for July 19 while the Marines were training, citing the ongoing investigation.

Lt. Gen David Furness, the deputy commandant of the Marine Corps who oversees policy and operations, directed a pause of all "waterborne ACV operations," the day following last week's mishap.

"A pause on ACV waterborne operations will give us time to conduct an investigation, learn from this event, and ensure our assault amphibian community remains ready to support our nation," said Furness.

The pause ordered by Furness only includes waterborne training, which allows for the ACV's to continue training on land.