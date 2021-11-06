Clouds, Patchy Fog, Higher Humidity Predicted for San Diego County

A coastal eddy in San Diego County was spreading clouds, patchy fog and higher humidity well inland Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters anticipated clearing to the coast Saturday afternoon, though it could take some time along parts of the beaches.

An upper-level trough off the California coast was expected to result in further cooling through Sunday.

High tides near 6.6 feet were expected Saturday morning and again Sunday morning, though the tidal overflow threat was lower. Tides were predicted to decrease Monday and Tuesday. Ocean Beach Pier has been closed since Friday due to the high surf.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to be 64-69 degrees with overnight lows of 52-57. Western valley highs will be 70-75 and near the foothills 74-79 with overnight lows of 48-53. Mountain highs were expected to be 72-79 with overnight lows of 44-53. Highs in the deserts will be around 88 with overnight lows of 57-64.

A developing West Coast trough was expected to cool inland areas through Tuesday, the NWS said. There is even a slight chance of drizzle or scattered, light showers Tuesday night before the trough lifts out.

A strong ridge will build offshore after midweek, returning dry and warmer weather and Santa Ana conditions to Southern California through the end of next week.