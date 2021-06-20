Cal Fire San Diego

Clevenger Canyon Vegetation Fire at 50 Acres, No Structure Threat

The fire is in Clevenger Canyon near Ramona off Highway 78, south of Clevenger Trails

By Aleah Jarin

NBC Bay Area

Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire in Clevenger Canyon near Ramona off Highway 78 Sunday, Cal Fire San Diego said.

Cal Fire first reported the fire to be approximately 30 acres with a slow and moderate rate of spread around 6 p.m.

At 7:15 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted the fire reached 50 acres and was 0% contained.

Around 7:30 p.m., the fire was 20% contained, Cal Fire said. Firefighters will be working through the night to build a containment line, according to Cal Fire.

Highway 78 is closed from Horizon View to San Pasqual. Cal Fire advises people to avoid the area.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

