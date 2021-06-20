Clevenger Canyon Vegetation Fire at 50 Acres, No Structure Threat

Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire in Clevenger Canyon near Ramona off Highway 78 Sunday, Cal Fire San Diego said.
Cal Fire first reported the fire to be approximately 30 acres with a slow and moderate rate of spread around 6 p.m.
At 7:15 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted the fire reached 50 acres and was 0% contained.
Around 7:30 p.m., the fire was 20% contained, Cal Fire said. Firefighters will be working through the night to build a containment line, according to Cal Fire.
Highway 78 is closed from Horizon View to San Pasqual. Cal Fire advises people to avoid the area.
No other information was available.
