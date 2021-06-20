Clevenger Canyon Vegetation Fire at 50 Acres, No Structure Threat

Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire in Clevenger Canyon near Ramona off Highway 78 Sunday, Cal Fire San Diego said.

Cal Fire first reported the fire to be approximately 30 acres with a slow and moderate rate of spread around 6 p.m.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO and @SDFIRERESCUE are at scene of a vegetation fire in the area of Clevenger Canyon, near the community of Ramona. Fire is approximately 30 acres with a slow/moderate rate of spread. Hwy 78 will be closed to traffic in the area.#ClevengerFire pic.twitter.com/SQdCnqe8Po — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 21, 2021

At 7:15 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted the fire reached 50 acres and was 0% contained.

#ClevengerFire [Updated Containment 20%] — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 21, 2021

Around 7:30 p.m., the fire was 20% contained, Cal Fire said. Firefighters will be working through the night to build a containment line, according to Cal Fire.

Highway 78 is closed from Horizon View to San Pasqual. Cal Fire advises people to avoid the area.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.