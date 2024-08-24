Accessory dwelling units coming to a Clairemont neighborhood

A neighborhood in Clairemont that is made up primarily of duplexes is planning on building eight accessory dwelling units on the property.

NBC 7 assignment editor Lindsay Hood looked into and found that there were permits to build eight accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in the cul-de-sac. Three of them will be affordable housing units. Under the ADU Bonus Program, affordable ADUs are required. The duplex that was there before is still there as construction goes up around it.

A local investment firm purchased the lot where the units are being built. NBC 7 reached out but did not receive a call back.

NBC 7 also reached out to the city of San Diego’s Development Services Department (DSD) about this property and was told that neighbors can be assured that the project will comply with all applicable codes and regulations.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

On Friday, you could see and hear the ongoing construction. Clairemont resident Kellie Johnson says it’s the biggest she’s seen in the neighborhood in the past decade, but she understands that sometimes change happens.

”It’s needed,” Johnson said. “And everybody I think is 'not in my backyard,' but it has to go in somebody’s backyard. I think if every community is taking on buildings like this then it should help.”

Maybe you’ve seen more of them popping up around town. The interest in adding ADUs to properties has been building.

According to the city of San Diego, nearly 1,000 permits have already been awarded this year, which is nearly the same amount as the number of applications. A spokesperson for the DSD told NBC 7 in an email that homeowners’ interest in ADUs is overwhelming and is the most requested service with the department's virtual appointments and call center.

Lori Pfeiler, president and CEO of the Building Industry Association in San Diego, says while more units in the thousands need to be built to help alleviate that challenge, ADUs could help too.

”ADUs are probably not the solution. It’s going to help on the edges. It’s going to provide different types of opportunity at different typologies,” Pfeiler said.

Additional housing may come with more headaches for drivers trying to find a parking spot on an already crowded street.

”The fact that there’s already a major parking issue around here. We have a huge complex at the end on Cole Street, and a lot of people from that complex park here,” Johnson said, adding that the apartment complex does have parking units for tenants.

When it comes to facing the housing crisis, the city says every unit counts.

While eight ADUs go up in Clairemont, the DSD happened to be holding a meeting for community members on zoning and permitting on Friday in partnership with the Asian Business Association. It's part of an outreach to educate the community on zoning and permitting as it relates to their properties. More details on the DSD and future events can be found here.