Family of Vista veteran wants suspected hit-and-run driver brought to justice

From runs with his family to riding his hoverboard and enjoying the outdoors, Marine veteran Heath Ogle lived an active life with his wife and daughters.

Sadly, the father of three was killed two weeks ago on North Santa Fe Avenue in Vista. Sheriff's investigators say it was a hit-and-run. Ogle was just two miles from his home.

“I love him. I want him back. His girls miss him every day,” Carolina Alvarado, Ogle's wife, said through tears. “I can’t explain to a 5-year-old and 3-year-old daddy is never coming back. To know they’re going to grow up without them, it hurts my heart, and they tell me they have a broken heart. You can’t heal that."

The deadly crash happened right across the street from North Coast Church, where the 35-year-old's hoverboard was found in the bike lane. The medical examiner says a passing driver found him.

But nearly two weeks later, sheriff's investigators say they're still searching for the suspect.

“For someone to do something like that, I just don’t, you can’t comprehend how he was left there,” his wife said.

Ogle's mother, Tina, worries that other people’s lives are in danger on the stretch of road. She says she’s not only troubled by the lack of compassion for her son who helped others and rescued animals but also highway patrol data that shows her son's death is the fourth deadly pedestrian crash in the area in the past four years. She's also troubled by drivers speeding.

"When we came the first time to see the memorial, I thought we were going to get run over before leaving there. A policeman needs to clock the speed of these cars," she said.

Ogle's family is hoping for change, so the loving father's death won’t be in vain.

“It’s the worst nightmare that I wish I could wake up from. I mean, he was my everything,” Alvarado said.

“Please come forward because this is my son, my baby, and now his babies are left here with no father to support them financially or emotionally," his mother said.

Investigators say there haven't been any arrests, and they don't have a suspect or vehicle description. If you have any information, you're asked to call the sheriff's department.