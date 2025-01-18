Woman dies after hit-and-run in Clairemont, police say

A woman died after a hit-and-run in Clairemont on Friday night, police said.

The incident happened near Genesee Avenue and Mount Etna Drive just after 9 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD Officer Anthony Carrasco said a woman was found in the roadway and was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect or the suspect's vehicle.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.