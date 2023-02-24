City of San Diego Closing River Crossings in Mission Valley Ahead of Rain

Due to the incoming storm forecasted over the weekend, the City of San Diego is closing several river crossings in Mission Valley Friday night.

Starting at 9 p.m. the following streets will be closed:

Camino De La Reina at Camino De La Siesta (westbound)

Camino De La Reina west of Avenida Del Rio (eastbound)

San Diego Mission Road between Fairmount and Caminito Yucatan (eastbound and westbound)

Qualcomm Way and Rio San Diego Drive (southbound only)

Mission Center Road between Hazard Center Drive and Camino De La Reina (northbound)

Ward Road at Camino Del Rio N (southbound)

Camino Del Este between Station Village Drive and Camino De La Reina (northbound)

Camino Del Este between Station Village Drive and Camino De La Reina (southbound)

The rain and mountain snow will become heavier and more widespread late Friday into Saturday thanks to an atmospheric river, according to the weather service. This weather system could potentially cause flooding in parts of the county, which is why the NWS issued a flood watch for coastal areas, inland valleys and mountain communities.

"Anyone that is thinking of traveling – the best thing to do is to stay home and not leave the house – if for some reason someone has to leave your home the recommendation is to avoid driving through any flooded streets – the saying is turn around, don’t drown," said Marielena Castellanos with the San Diego County Office of Emergency Services.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's swift water rescue teams are ready to respond. Residents are encouraged to avoid trails in the city's open space parks, as conditions can be dangerous.

The Ocean Pier also remains closed after damage during storms and high surf earlier this year. NBC 7 reached out to the city after reports of people on the pier. The city said the pier's front gate lock was cut. Staff cleared the pier and then closed it back up for public safety, Tyler Becker with the city said.

The pier will remain closed after the storm season has passed, the city said.

San Diegans are encouraged to report flooding and downed trees by using the Get It Done app or by calling 619-527-7500.