Cold Storm to Deliver Downpours, Wet Snow During the Weekend for San Diego County

Record rainfall was reported Friday in parts of San Diego County by the National Weather Service (NWS) as a powerful winter storm bears down on the region bringing freezing temperatures, heavy rain, snow and gusty conditions.

The frigid winter storm will continue to deliver widespread rain, mountain snow and whipping winds to the San Diego area Friday, with similarly cold and wet conditions expected to continue into the weekend.

The rain and mountain snow will become heavier and more widespread late Friday into Saturday thanks to an atmospheric river, according to the weather service. This weather system could potentially cause flooding in parts of the county, which is why NWS issued a flood watch for coastal areas, inland valleys and mountain communities.

"We’re not going to see too much happening during the daytime hours," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. "We’re still going to have a chance for a shower, but a lot of the heavy rain’s going to move in (Saturday) early in the day."

Friday's forecast will include scattered showers in the region, with downpours and wet snow expected into the following day. Saturday's storm has the potential to deliver 2-to-4 inches of rain across the region, with several feet of snow expected in elevations of 5,000 feet and higher.

"It all starts to kind of wind down, but still expect scattered showers with mountain snow as we head into Saturday night," Parveen said. "And it’s going to taper off a lot more on Sunday."

NBC 7's Dana Williams caught up with visitors in Julian who took some time to enjoy the snow.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the unsettled atmospheric system had dropped nearly an inch of rainfall in some areas and more than a foot of snow in others, the National Weather Service reported.

Over the period, the bands of dark clouds out of the north dropped 13 inches of snow on Mount Laguna; eight to 10 inches on Palomar Mountain; and about 4 inches in Julian and Warner Springs.

At Palomar Mountain, 2.5 inches of rain was reported, breaking the record for the day of 2.05 inches set in 2015.

The top two-day rain totals, according to the NWS, included 0.97 of an inch in Alpine; 0.85 in Campo and Pine Valley; 0.83 at Lake Wohlford; 0.82 in the Palomar area; 0.79 in Julian and 0.77 at Henshaw Dam.

Snowfall has blanketed East County, making for a stunning winter wonderland. NBC 7’s Audra Stafford reports on the beauty – and hazards – of the snow.

Record-low temperatures were also reported for the day by the National Weather Service.

It was 54 degrees in El Cajon on Thursday, tying the record for the lowest maximum temperature set in 2022. It was 53 in Vista, breaking the record of 54 set in 2022. It was 47 in Alpine, tying the record set in 1962. It was 28 in Palomar Mountain, tying the record set in 2022. It was 33 in Lake Cuyamaca, tying the record set in 1951. It was 43 in Campo, breaking the record of 46 set in 1969.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, when the heavy winds were at their height, the county experienced gusts up to 84 mph in the mountains, 67 mph in the inland valleys, 60 mph in the desert and 56 mph along the coast.