Cluster of earthquakes rattles south of US-Mexico border

The strongest temblor had a magnitude of 4.9 and struck about 9 kilometers north-northwest of Delta, Baja California, Mexico, according to the U.S. Geological Survey

By Danielle Smith

A cluster of earthquakes rattled south of the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday, May 12, 2024.
United States Geological Survey

A cluster of earthquakes hit south of Mexicali on Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The strongest quake had a magnitude of 4.9 and struck about 9 kilometers north-northwest of Delta, Baja California, Mexico, around 11:22 a.m., the USGS' website reports.

In San Diego County, people as far north as Rancho Santa Fe in San Diego's North County reported feeling the temblor, according to the USGS' Did You Feel It tool. It was also felt in Lakeside, Spring Valley, El Cajon, Chula Vista, Bonita, Imperial Beach and Campo.

A magnitude-4.6 quake rattled near Delta again at 12:03 p.m. and was felt by residents in La Jolla, La Mesa and Potrero, the agency said.

The USGS' website shows that most of the other reported quakes had magnitudes around 3.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

