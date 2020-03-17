City Council Ratifies State of Emergency, Discusses Economic Response

The San Diego City Council unanimously ratified Mayor Kevin Faulconer's State of Emergency Tuesday after its declaration on March 12. In addition, the city discussed actions to address the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on San Diego.

The ratification will further provide the city power to follow state and county public health and safety orders and allow the city to access additional resources, City Council President Georgette Gómez said at the preceding city council meeting.

The state of emergency reportedly can be in effect for a period of up to 30 days. At its terminus, it would need to ratified again, according to Chief Operating Officer Kris Michell.

"Together, if we keep calm and observe protocols and do what we're supposed to do then we'll be able to get through this sooner rather than later," Councilman Scott Sherman said.

The council also introduced a comprehensive package of actions to help lessen COVID-19's effects on the San Diego economy and most at-risk residents, Gómez said.

As the council began discussing the economic response plan, the council announced 200 public comment emails would be read and entered into the records.

On Monday, City of San Diego officials laid out enforceable mandates through an executive order for gatherings, bars and dining establishments on Monday, following San Diego County's updated guidelines.

“These mandates that are coming out are going to help slow the spread and as we’ve all heard, fatten curve,” said City Medical Director Dr. Joelle Donofrio. “If we can slow the rate of contagion, then our hospitals can help take care of the number of sick patients that we are going to get.”

