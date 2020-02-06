Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas Debuts 2nd San Diego Location in Carlsbad

Eight years after opening its first U.S. cinema in Del Mar, Mexico-based Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas will debut its second San Diego location – and tenth in California – in Carlsbad later this week.

According to a press release, Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas La Costa Town Square will officially open on Friday, Feb. 7.

The 33,368-square foot, eight-screen, 570-seat concept will “serve as the entertainment anchor for the La Costa Town Square shopping center,” reads the release.

“We opened our first U.S. cinema in San Diego, so it is particularly rewarding to launch our tenth California location here,” said Luis Olloqui, CEO of Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas. “We’re excited to introduce our latest building design, featuring an expanded bar area and new chef driven menu, to a community that has been so supportive of us over the last eight years. We’re excited to continue bringing our luxury movie-going experience to the area and complement the original Paseo Real location, which allows us to provide an increase in cinema viewing options.”

The theater auditoriums at Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas La Costa Town Square will offer its guests fully-reclining leather seats, a new menu, and in-theater waiter service at the push of a button.

The Cinepolis La Costa Town Square location will also offer a full bar menu that includes craft beer, specialty cocktails and a hand-selected wine program, states the press release.

Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas La Costa Town Square will screen movies seven days a week with ticket prices ranging between $15 and $18.50 (reduced pricing available for children).

The Business Journal is the premier business publication in San Diego. Every day online and each Monday in print, the Business Journal reports on how local business operate and why businesses leaders make the decisions they do. Every story is a dose of insight into how to run a better, more efficient, more profitable business.