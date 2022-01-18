Chula Vista's Multi-Family Sites Can Contact City for Trash Pick-Up Request

What to Know Only multi-family housing structures like apartments or condos can call the city for the clean-up request.

Some Chula Vista residents will now be able to report overflowing trash to request clean-up services, the city announced on Tuesday.



Only multi-family housing structures like apartments or condos can contact the city to get overflowing trash cleaned up, the announcement stated. The service is being offered after sanitation workers returned to their jobs on Tuesday following the end of their monthlong strike.

Republic Service sanitation workers, who cover Chula Vista and parts of San Diego, were on strike from Dec. 17 through Monday as they called for better wages, benefits and an increase to their safety. Negotiations between the company and Teamsters Local 542, which represents their employees, were on for weeks before the two could come to an agreement while residents were caught in the middle with trash overflowing from the lack of service.

"The pandemic, the garbage, and then here as there are many apartments, there is a lot of garbage,” Chula Vista resident Leticia Cardenas said last month. “And as Christmas just passed, people maybe throw away some food, and it's spoiling."

It had other residents question why they were still charged for the service.

"I'm not going to pay for it," Chula Vista resident Steve Monroe said of the trash collection service bill. "They owe us two or three weeks for not picking the trash up.”

Chula Vista City Councilmembers will meet on Tuesday to discuss possible ways Republic Services can reimburse customers for the gap in service.

In the meantime, property managers of multi-unit structures in Chula Vista can contact request clean-up services from the city at (619) 409-5977 or via email. They should provide their name, phone number and the address they are seeking service for.

Residential and commercial properties can contact Republic Services at (619) 421-9400 to report trash overflow.