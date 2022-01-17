Trash Service Pick-Up to Resume After Worker's Union, Republic Services Reach Agreement

Trash service pick-up will resume in Chula Vista and parts of San Diego for the first time in a month after Republic Services and a union representing sanitation workers came to an agreement Monday following weeks of negotiations.

More than 250 Republic Services employees had been on strike since Dec. 17 with its union, Teamsters Local 542, in negotiations with the service for weeks. Members of the local union voted to authorize a strike on Dec. 13 after their contract expired at the end of November.



“The members on strike are seeking improvement to their current working conditions, such as better equipment and safety gear, which has been addressed in negotiations,” Local Teamsters secretary/treasurer Jaime Vasquez said in a statement earlier this month.

On Sunday, Republic Services released a statement proposing one last offer to the union.

“To that end, we have presented the union with a last, best, and final offer that includes significant increases in wages and benefits in addition to other enhancements to our employees’ total compensation packages. In an effort to finally resolve this long-running dispute, we even included a new and significant financial incentive for employees tied to ratification and agreement by the union,” it said.

Details on what the new contract between the union and service agreed upon were not immediately released, but sanitation workers are said to return to work on Tuesday.

Garbage overflowed in trashcans in Chula Vista and some parts of San Diego while the service and union went back and forth on their demands. The lack of trash pickup had residents in the region feeling frustrated as they were caught in the middle of the negotiations.

"I'm not going to pay for it," Chula Vista resident Steve Monroe said of the trash collection service bill. "They owe us two or three weeks for not picking the trash up.

South Bay leaders declared a public health emergency in wake of the lack of cleanup. To relieve the pileup, city workers and volunteers stepped in last week to clean up the garbage aside and adjacent to large bins at multi-family housing complexes in Chula Vista.