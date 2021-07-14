Chula Vista Residents May Qualify to Have 100% of Past-Due Rent Covered by State

An assembly bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in June has allowed the Chula Vista Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) and SBCS (formerly South Bay Community Services) to expand and now pay for 100% of past-due, current and upcoming rent for eligible applicants.

On June 30, Gov. Newsom signed AB 832 which expanded cash assistance for California renters and landlords. Other updates to the program include:

Past-due rent assistance paid to landlords: This program will now pay 100% of past-due rent for those who qualify. Previously the program paid 80% of arrears if the landlord agreed to forgive 20%.

All applicants who had previously been approved for assistance will automatically be allocated the additional assistance to provide 100% of the funds approved.

Past-due rent assistance paid to the tenant: Previously this program paid 25% of past-due rent with no forgiveness of the remaining 75%. This program will now pay 100% of past-due rent for qualifying renters.

All applicants who had previously been approved for assistance will automatically be allocated the additional assistance to bring them to 100%.

“Prospective rent” (rent due on and after April 1, 2021) paid to landlord or tenant: Previously, applicants could have 25% paid through assistance with no forgiveness. Approved applicants will now qualify to have 100% of rent covered for this timeframe.

Eviction moratorium: The eviction moratorium will now expire on October 1, 2021. It was previously set to expire on June 30, 2021.

The City of Chula Vista is encouraging renters and landlords to apply for the ERAP while there is still funding available.

“This additional rental assistance from the State is much needed and we appreciate the support. Even as our community starts opening up and gets a bit closer to ‘normal,’ we recognize that many of our residents are still struggling,” said Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas. “Help with rent payments is still available, and I encourage renters and landlords to apply."

SBCS will prioritize applications based on household income and employment status. Within priority groups, applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Eligible households must be tenants of residential properties located in the city of Chula Vista, at least one member of their household must have experienced a decrease in income or increase in expenses due to COVID-19, or they have been currently unemployed for 90 days or more.

For more details on qualifications and where to apply, click here.