Chula Vista Police to Increase Patrols

The Chula Vista Police Department has received a state grant of more than $500,000 to increase patrols and provide other traffic safety programs in hopes to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on local roads.

"This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the community," CVPD Agent Brian Carter said. "Our intent is to stop the most unlawful and dangerous behaviors that put people at risk and create an environment where everyone feels safe traveling."

The department will implement more DUI checkpoints, and will also conduct more training and/or recertification for officers with the Standard Field Sobriety Test.

Officials said the increases in patrols will allow for greater enforcement of the state's hands-free cell phone law, among other things.

Community presentations on distracted driving and other dangerous behaviors will also be given to better protect pedestrians and bicycle riders.

The grant from California Office of Traffic Safety runs through September 2023.