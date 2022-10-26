Car-to-Car Shooting Under Investigation in Chula Vista: Police

A car-to-car shooting has shut down access to a Chula Vista block as police search for a gunman who drove off after opening fire on Wednesday.

The Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) said it was notified of the violence sometime before 10 a.m. A man shot another driver on the 500 block of E Street then took off westbound on E Street toward Interstate 5.

Severity of the victim’s injuries was not immediately clear, but police said that individual was hospitalized. At this time, police are searching for a silver or gray four-door sedan.

As a result of the shooting, E Street has been shut down from Ash Avenue to Broadway Street while CVPD investigates the scene. It is unclear when that area will reopen.

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as new information is revealed.