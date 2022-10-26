Chula Vista

Car-to-Car Shooting Under Investigation in Chula Vista: Police

Severity of the victim’s injuries was not immediately clear, but police said that individual was hospitalized

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

The Chula Vista Police Department respond to a car-to-car shooting on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
SkyRanger 7

A car-to-car shooting has shut down access to a Chula Vista block as police search for a gunman who drove off after opening fire on Wednesday.

The Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) said it was notified of the violence sometime before 10 a.m. A man shot another driver on the 500 block of E Street then took off westbound on E Street toward Interstate 5.

San Diego News

Escondido 4 hours ago

100+ Firearms — Most Ghost Guns — Seized, 23 Arrested in ‘Devil's Den' Operation in Escondido

traffic 5 hours ago

Deadly Rollover Crash Near US-Mexico Border North of San Ysidro Shuts Down Freeway Ramp For Hours

Severity of the victim’s injuries was not immediately clear, but police said that individual was hospitalized. At this time, police are searching for a silver or gray four-door sedan.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

As a result of the shooting, E Street has been shut down from Ash Avenue to Broadway Street while CVPD investigates the scene. It is unclear when that area will reopen.

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as new information is revealed.

This article tagged under:

Chula VistaSan Diego CountyshootingSouth BayInvestigation
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us