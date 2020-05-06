Chula Vista

Chula Vista Parks, Trails to Reopen Later This Week

Visitors will have to wear facial covering and stay six feet away from others not in their household

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Empty Swings Generic Playground Generic
Chula Vista will reopen its parks and trails to the public on Friday under some guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to Councilmember John McCann.

The city will reopen its public parks, dog parks and trails at 7 a.m. Friday, McCann announced on Wednesday via Facebook.

“You will now be able to walk and jog in our parks, or take your pup to a dog park again,” McCann said in the announcement.

Parking lots will reopen along with the parks, but restrooms will remain closed. Organized group and sporting events will not immediately be allowed, McCann said. It is unclear when that will change.

Those who visit Chula Vista’s parks will have to abide by their guidelines, which include wearing facial covering and staying six feet away from people outside of your household.

Although San Diego County allowed cities to ease restrictions on its parks earlier this month, Chula Vista initially kept theirs closed because the city faced increased cases of COVID-19 at a faster pace as the city with the second-largest number of cases in the county.

