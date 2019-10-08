A man was arrested Monday night after he reportedly struck a teen with his car and proceeded to punch him multiple times near a Chula Vista golf course after the teen and a friend supposedly threw food at his Mercedes-Benz, police said.

Garrett Perry, 41, faces charges of felony child endangerment, assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

On Monday, two boys, aged 14 and 15, allegedly threw food at Perry’s Mercedes-Benz at the East Lake Country Club at around 5:45 p.m.

The teens then fled on bicycles near North Greensview Drive and Masters Ridge Road, but Perry reportedly followed behind, according to CVPD.

In an attempt to escape the driver, the boys rode onto the grass of the country club’s golf course; however, officers said Perry continued to follow them, even striking one of the teens with his Mercedes-Benz.

After the collision, Perry allegedly punched the teen multiple times, according to CVPD.

Perry faces charges of robbery, but it is unclear what he took from the teens.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

