Chula Vista Authorities Crack Down on Nearly a Dozen Illegal Marijuana Dispensaries

Nearly a dozen illegal marijuana dispensaries in Chula Vista were ordered to shut down after authorities responded to numerous community complaints.

The Chula Vista Police Department said it cracked down on numerous illegal dispensaries from April 21 to May 7. Upon their investigation at the locations, they discovered the unauthorized sale of marijuana products that had an estimated retail value of up to $15 million, five firearms and $100,000 in cash.

“In addition to traffic congestion and crime and disorder problems, unpermitted dispensaries usually have significant building and code violations which could be deadly in the event of a fire or other emergency that may require a quick evacuation,” police said in a statement.”

At this time, Chula Vista does not have any legal and permitted marijuana dispensaries in its city. Police discovered the dispensaries at the following locations:

1214 Broadway;

259 Broadway;

123 Broadway;

2830 Main Street;

1750 East Palomar Street;

330 Trousdale Drive;

611 Arizona Street;

2675 Faivre Street;

1149 Third Avenue;

286 Emerson Street;

703 Third Avenue;

As a result of the investigation, six felony arrests and 10 misdemeanor arrests were made.

The investigation was a joint operation by Chula Vista police, the San Diego County Attorney’s Office, the Chula Vista City Attorney’s Office, City Public Works and City Code Enforcement.