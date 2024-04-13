Chula Vista Assistant Police Chief Phil Collum dies after cancer battle: CVPD

Chula Vista's assistant police chief died Friday evening after battling cancer, the Chula Vista Police Department announced.

"It is with tremendous sorrow that Chief Roxana Kennedy announces the loss of her second in command and close friend, Assistant Chief Phil Collum. He passed away yesterday evening after his short battle with a rare form of cancer," the department said in a news release on Saturday.

Born in Alexandria, Virginia, Collum moved to San Diego as a toddler. He left briefly to attend college in Santa Cruz, where he began his law enforcement career.

Collum joined the CVPD in 1994. During his 29 years in the department, he served as its first African American police lieutenant, captain and assistant chief.

During his passing, he was surrounded by family, friends and his husband, William Lopez.

A memorial service will be held in Collum's honor at Eastlake Church on Saturday, April 20.