Christmas arrives early for 1 family in need as Chula Vista Firefighters Foundation volunteers

The Chula Vista Firefighter's Foundation's annual Christmas in October hoped to bring some joy to a local family Sunday by making repairs to homes in the city.

Around 40 to 50 volunteers spruced up a local's home between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday making either minor fixes or larger improvements, depending on the skill levels of those volunteering. If more skilled work is needed, the foundation will hire professionals.

"Christmas in October is a wonderful way for our community to come together in service to one of our neighbors," said Fire Engineer Paramedic Clint Schepe, who takes a lead role in organizing the event. "Our volunteers come from all walks of life, and we are so grateful for their helping hands and for the generous donations of our sponsors."

This year, volunteers helped a multigenerational household dealing with health challenges, Schepe said. The family lives in West Chula Vista. The foundation planned to complete yardwork and haul away trash.

Participants had done prep work for several days at the location to allow the volunteers to finish Sunday. The tradition was started by community leader Dr. Emerald Randolph and former Chula Vista Councilwoman Patty Davis -- both of whom died in 2019.

Homeowners selected for the program must have a low level of income and live in the home. The foundation typically selects one to three homeowners each year to receive assistance.

"Repairs range from cleaning up yard waste, to painting, fence repair and installing smoke detectors," a statement from the Chula Vista Firefighter's Foundation reads.