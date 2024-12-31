CHP, San Diego PD stepping up patrols to stop drunk-driving this New Year's Eve

While San Diego is turning a new leaf into 2025, law enforcement officers will be out in full force this New Year's Eve to ensure drivers and the public are safe.

The San Diego Police Department will be taking additional measures Tuesday to ensure public safety this New Year's Eve, particularly in the Gaslamp area, which is expected to be jam-packed with thousands of visitors for events to ring in the new year.

"Anybody who chooses to drive and drives safely home, not impaired or [by] using a safe driver, make sure you’re aware of your surroundings," said SDPD officer Colin Steinbroner. "Make sure you’re aware of the people driving. If you see someone you believe is intoxicated, call 911. You could save someone’s life."

California Highway Patrol officers will ramp up operations in San Diego County, and statewide, to crack down on drunken and drug-impaired motorists as part of a holiday period anti-DUI campaign.

The CHP will initiate its New Year's "maximum enforcement period" at 6 p.m., when all available officers deploy to catch impaired motorists, speeders and other traffic violators.

The campaign, which replicates a 30-hour MEP for Christmastime, will continue until late Wednesday night.

"Our officers are committed to working through the Holidays to ensure everyone can reach their destinations safely," CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said. "Safe roads are possible when every driver makes responsible decisions behind the wheel."

The 2023-24 New Year's MEP netted 892 arrests statewide, compared to 570 during the 2022-23 campaign, according to the CHP.

Last year's campaign, however, spanned three full days and nights because it was a holiday weekend. This year's effort falls in the middle of the week, meaning a shorter deployment.