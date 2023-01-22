Celebrate Lunar New Year 2023 in San Diego County With These Events

Billions around the world will celebrate the Lunar New Year on Jan. 22, 2023 and around that date. The holiday marks a new lunar calendar and the coming of spring.

The holiday is a time for Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean and other Asian cultures (and anyone who celebrates) to gather with friends and family and ring in a new year of fortune and abundance.

Closing out the Year of the Tiger, 2023 will bring in the Year of the Rabbit, one of the Chinese zodiac animals which represent every year. However, the Vietnamese zodiac varies slightly in that 2023 is the Year of the Cat.

Lunar New Year Celebrations are taking place all over San Diego County. Whether it's your first time or one in many, don't hesitate to take part in welcoming the Year of the Rabbit. May yours be filled with wealth and prosperity! Gong hei fat choy and gong xi fa cai!

Lunar New Year Events in San Diego County

The 2023 SD Lunar New Year Festival in City Heights is one of the region's biggest celebrations, taking over Jeremy Henwood Park over the whole weekend, Jan. 20, 21 and 22. Amid lion dancing and firecrackers will be traditional performances, arts and cultural exhibitions and more. Like pho? This might be your time to shine in the pho-eating contest (for a gift card prize). Children and pets can even participate in a traditional costume contest. Plus, funds from the event goes toward the construction of the park!

Balboa Park's House of China will be putting on their Chinese Near Year Fair at the International Cottages from Jan. 21 and 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mayor Todd Gloria is expected to join in the festivities of lion dances, food, vendors, musical performances, arts and crafts, calligraphy, fashion shows and more.

Celebrate the Vietnamese Lunar New Year at the San Diego Tet Festival over three days from Jan. 27 to 29. The free event takes over Mira Mesa Community Park with carnival rides, food vendors, lion dancing, kids' art contest, musical performances, dancers, singers — topped off with a crowning of Miss Vietnam San Diego on Jan. 28. Historical Vietnamese installations and even a mock wedding are some unique attractions to this event.

The Chinese New Year banquet is being put together by the Chinese School of San Diego and the House of China in Balboa Park for their 42nd year on Jan. 28. The event takes place at Diamond Palace Restaurant and raises funds for the Chinese School of San Diego and the House of China. Expect a nine-course feast made of "fortunate foods" for the new year and some entertainment. Tickets can be purchased by contacting the school at (858) 565 - 8008 or emailing info@chineseschoolsd.org.

For the first time in two years, the 40th annual San Diego Chinese New Year Fair is back in the Gaslamp Quarter from Feb. 4 to 5. The event takes place on the corner of J Street and Third Avenue in downtown San Diego. Expect to see delicious food, performances, lion and dragon dancers, cultural displays and children's arts and crafts.

A lantern parade for inclusion will march through downtown on Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. The Organization of Chinese Americans San Diego hopes to rally against hate with the event, which will meet at the southwest corner lawn of Waterfront Park in downtown San Diego. Attendees will be given free lanterns and Tom Hom, a Chinese American trailblazer and San Diego native, will lead the parade. The first 100 people will also receive Anna May Wong coins.