customs and border protection

CBP identifies agent killed in helicopter crash in far east San Diego County

Air Interdiction Agent Jeffrey Kanas — who CBP says joined the agency in 2008 — was the pilot and sole person aboard the aircraft, officials said.

By Danielle Smith and Renee Schmiedeberg

U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Wednesday publicly identified the agent who died in a helicopter crash near Potrero earlier this week.

Air Interdiction Agent Jeffrey Kanas was killed when a CBP Air and Marine Operations aircraft crashed north of state Route 94 and two miles south of Barrett Lake at around 10 a.m. on Monday, according to CBP.

Kanas — who CBP says joined the agency in 2008 — was the pilot and sole person aboard the aircraft, CBP said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of Monday's crash, the agency said in a post on X.

