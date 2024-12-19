CBP identifies agent killed in helicopter crash in far east San Diego County

U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Wednesday publicly identified the agent who died in a helicopter crash near Potrero earlier this week.
Air Interdiction Agent Jeffrey Kanas was killed when a CBP Air and Marine Operations aircraft crashed north of state Route 94 and two miles south of Barrett Lake at around 10 a.m. on Monday, according to CBP.
Kanas — who CBP says joined the agency in 2008 — was the pilot and sole person aboard the aircraft, CBP said.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of Monday's crash, the agency said in a post on X.
NTSB investigating Monday's crash of an American Eurocopter AS350-B3 helicopter near Potrero, California.— NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) December 16, 2024