Carlsbad Teen Snowboarder to Represent Team USA at 2022 Winter Olympics

A Carlsbad native will be one of the youngest snowboarders to represent Team USA's at the 2022 Beijing Olympics after clinching her spot on the team this weekend.

Tessa Maud, 18, was named along with 25 others over the weekend to Team USA's 2022 Winter Olympics snowboarding team.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

She'll be one of just two 18-year-old's competing at the games beginning on Feb. 4, 2022. (A third member of Team USA snowboarding will turn 19 the day before the Olympics start).

Maud confirmed in an Instagram post Saturday she'll be headed to Beijing.

"Competing at the Olympics has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl and I cannot believe that it has become my reality," she wrote. "lm SO excited to be able represent my country in Beijing and do the O Show w some of my biggest role models and so many of the people that I love! This Olympic year is going to be a really special one (sic)."

Maud is a two-time junior world medalist with back-to-back silvers in 2018 and 2019, and just missed the 2020 Youth Olympic podium in fourth.

Maud will, of course, be competing alongside another Carlsbad native -- Olympian Shaun White, 35, who also secured a spot on Team USA for the fifth time this weekend.

White, who has three Olympic gold medals, has said the 2022 Winter Games may be his last.