1 seriously injured in e-motorcycle crash in Carlsbad, police say

A young man was seriously hurt after a crash between an e-motorcycle and an SUV in Carlsbad on Thursday night, police said.

The incident happened near Batiquitos Drive and Daisy Avenue at around 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found witnesses helping the young rider, according to the Carlsbad Police Department. He was later taken to a nearby hospital with major injuries, Lt. Alonso DeVelasco with the CPD said.

Police say the rider is a Carlsbad resident but did not confirm his age or identity. He was wearing a helmet during the collision, DeVelasco said.

The SUV driver stayed at the scene and didn't appear to be seriously injured, police said.

Batiquitos Drive was closed from Poinsettia Lane to Poppy Lane following the crash. The roadway was expected to reopen in about four hours.

E-motorcycles are specifically designed for off-road use and are not allowed on roadways, the department said.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.