Carlsbad homeowners speak out on failing slope threatening homes

City leaders in Carlsbad and some homeowners are calling attention to a slope between El Camino Real and Trieste Drive.

A set of houses on the 4200 block of Trieste Drive are impacted by the landslides that have occurred.

Some houses have missing dirt in the backyard and visible cracks that they said are due to the slow and continuing landslides.

“The recommended action for this report is to adopt a resolution ratifying the Director of Emergency Services’ proclamation of a storm related local emergency for repair of the slope between El Camino Real and Trieste Drive,” City of Carlsbad Transportation Director and City Engineer Tom Frank said.

Last week, city leaders gathered at a special Carlsbad City Council meeting on Feb. 15 to vote on a local emergency declaration.

The declaration passed which will see temporary repairs begin to stabilize the slope until a permanent fix is complete.

“The subject slope area between El Camino Real and Trieste Drive generally behind the backyards of the four residences shown in this project limit shown on the graphic on the slide has experienced soil movement. The city has a Capital improvement project to repair the slope, however the recent severe storms have created additional fissures in the soil that need to be repaired quickly,” Frank said during the special city council meeting.

Both city leaders and some homeowners in the area said the problem started in 2020.

The homeowners wanted action taken sooner and claim that could have solved the problem.

“This has been ongoing and continuing that would’ve helped stabilize this slope at least in a temporary manner. That would’ve been nice to have occurred when this first started,” attorney for the homeowners affected, Phillip Kunka said.

The homeowners are now taking action against the city in a lawsuit that was filed in Superior Court of California, County of San Diego.

The attorney for the homeowners said the trial is expected to begin on Feb. 20 and is expected to last around four to six weeks.