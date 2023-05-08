Carlsbad Flower Fields Extends 2023 Season

The brilliant bloom at the beloved Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch will be open to the public for a little while longer, the attraction announced.

The 55-acre field is extending its season an extra week through May 21, the Flower Fields announced Monday. This year's theme is "Live Colorfully" which is only fitting for the 55 acres of vibrant pink, red, orange, yellow, and white Giant Tecolote Ranunculus, making it the perfect location for dates, photoshoots, family outings, or, to simply get into that spring feeling.

“Visitors can’t help but smile here,” says Fred Clarke, General Manager of The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch. “We are first and foremost, a sustainable working farm, and each spring The Flower Fields invites our visitors to ‘live colorfully’ via our rainbow of ranunculus."

SkyRanger 7 The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch's colorful flowers as seen from SkyRanger 7 on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Single ticket admission is $23 for adults, $21 for seniors 60+ and military, $12 for children ages 3 through 10, and free for children under three.

Season passes are available for $48 for adults, $44 for seniors 60+, $24 for children ages 3 through 10, and free for children under three.

For the 2023 season, there will be new events like the Meditation and Sound Healing Workshop, a Flower Design Workshop, and a Toddler and Me Yoga Story Time themed around plants and flora.

So, how can you visit this renowned springtime attraction? The fields are located at 5704 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad, CA, 92008.

When will the fields be open? The Flower Fields will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on the flower fields' website.