Car hits three Caltrans workers in Chollas View

A woman was arrested Tuesday morning after she plowed into Caltrans workers on an off-ramp in Chollas View.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. when the workers were working on a off-ramp on Market Street to north Interstate 805. The workers were working on some traffic signals to make them more ADA compliant, a Caltrans worker told NBC 7.

Video at the scene showed three workers on the ground being treated by paramedics. At least on of them had a leg injury and was being splinted.

A woman was detained by San Diego Police initially, but was then handed over to the California Highway Patrol.

Video from the scene also showed a gold Ford SUV crashed into the back of a trailer with heavy front end damage.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The conditions of the workers is unknown.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.