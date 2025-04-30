Crime and Courts

SDPD police probe woman's mysterious death, release pic of person of interest

On Tuesday, investigators determined the victim had been involved in an "altercation," but officials didn't elaborate on the nature of the dispute.

By City News Service

Police described Jean Tercier as a "person of interest" in the case.
San Diego Police

A woman's mysterious death in a Colina Del Sol-area neighborhood was under investigation Wednesday.

Jadeline Laurent, 28, was found dead shortly before 9 p.m. Monday at a home in the 4300 block of Euclid Avenue, just south of El Cajon Boulevard, according to the San Diego Police Department. Her body bore no obvious signs of traumatic injury, SDPD Lt. Jonathan Dungan said.

A ruling on Laurent's cause of death was on hold pending completion of postmortem examinations.

On Tuesday, investigators determined that Laurent had been involved in a recent "altercation," the lieutenant said. He did not elaborate on the nature of the dispute or disclose who else was involved in it.

Detectives are looking for a "person of interest" in the case, Dungan said. Laurent was involved in a live-in relationship with that man, identified as Jean Tercier, 39, and may have been married to him, according to police.

"His whereabouts are unknown," the lieutenant said Wednesday.

Copyright City News Service

