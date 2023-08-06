Car flames sparks brush fire in Boulevard area of East San Diego County

What to Know: Size : 10 acres

Road Closures: All westbound lanes of I-8

Crews are working to put out a brush fire that sparked off the side of a freeway in the Boulevard area of far East San Diego County after a vehicle erupted into flames Sunday afternoon.

The blaze is about 10 acres with a moderate rate of spread, according to a post from CalFire on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

All westbound lanes of Interstate 8 are closed in the area and California Highway Patrol is diverting traffic onto Ribbonwood Road and Old Highway 80.

This is a developing story. NBC 7's digital team will update this page as soon as new info becomes available.