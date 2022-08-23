Car Crashes Into Utility Pole, 5,000 Without Power Near Paradise Hills

More than 5,000 people in and around Paradise Hills are without power after a car crashed into a pole and knocked down live wires.

SkyRanger 7 flew over the scene of the crash on Beatrice Street near Parkside Avenue. The car came to rest upside down and firefighters pulled at least one passenger out and loaded them into an ambulance.

Power was out to residents and businesses in Paradise Hills, Skyline, Bay Terraces and National City, according to SDG&E. Restoration was expected at 5:30 p.m., the utility said.

