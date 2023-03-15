gas leak

Car Crash Severs Gas Line in Miramar Prompting Evacuations: San Diego Police

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Google Maps

A car crash has caused a gas leak on Black Mountain Road in Miramar prompting a condominium building to evacuate nearby, San Diego Police said.

A car crash between two to three cars at Gold Coast Drive and Black Mountain Road severed one of the gas lines at around 3:18 p.m., police said.

Black Mountain Road is closed in both directions and San Diego police are evaluating the people involved in the car crash for serious injuries.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

