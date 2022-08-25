Camp Pendleton Marine Sentenced to 15 Years to Life for Fatal North County DUI Crash

A Camp Pendleton Marine, who was other-than-honorably discharged, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for his role in a wrong-way DUI crash that killed a 29-year-old father of two.

Adam Barooshian, 29, cried in court and apologized to the victim’s family shortly before he was sentenced.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t wish that I could give my life for his. Words can not express the sorry in my heart,” said Barooshian

Barooshian was under the influence on New Year’s Day 2019 when his Lexus sedan slammed head-on into a motorcycle driven by Christopher Williams on State Route 76 in Bonsall.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Williams, 29, served in the Navy for six years. He was driving his motorcycle home from work as a security guard at the Pauma Casino when the crash happened.

In court, Williams’ wife said the couple were childhood sweethearts and married at the age of 19. At the time of the crash, their two young sons were 5 and 8 years old.

“This grief is astounding. My kids and I have endured so much and continue to. After the accident I had to sit down and tell both of my children that their dad was never coming home again,” said Sarah Williams.

Judge Brad A. Weinreb called it a “tragic situation that could have been easily avoided.”

The judge noted that one month before the DUI crash, Barooshian pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor DUI case. He was on probation, driving with a suspended license at the time of the fatal crash.

Sarah Williams says her husband’s death has had a profound impact on her two sons now ages 8 and 12, who were in court during the sentencing.

“Having to continuously pick up and console your child because they miss their deceased dad so much is one of the lowest points you can get to as a parent. How do you console your young child? Do you tell them that your dad misses you too, that everything will be okay? It will never be okay for my kids,” said Sarah Williams.

Barooshian vowed to one day counsel other Marines.

“I hope to one day to be able to talk to young Marines about the dangers of drinking and driving and to volunteer my time to help Marines who are struggling with alcohol. I’m so, so very sorry for everything and all the pain that I’ve caused,” he said.