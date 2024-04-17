Camp Pendleton Marine sentenced in Oceanside DUI crash that killed 12-year-old boy

A Camp Pendleton-based Marine who drove drunk and caused the death of a 12-year-old boy in a Fourth of July car crash in Oceanside was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years and eight months in state prison.

Edward Minot, 21, was arrested last summer for the crash that killed Santiago Gaspar and injured two others in the vehicle, including the victim's 6-year-old brother.

Minot, who was 20 years old at the time, was initially charged with murder. He pleaded guilty last month to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI charges.

According to Oceanside police, the crash happened at about 11 p.m. after an Oceanside police officer was alerted to a white Volkswagen Golf GTI hatchback near Mission Avenue and Myers Street traveling with no lights on.

"The officer attempted to effect a traffic stop northbound on Myers Street just south of Pier View Way," Sgt. Clint Bussey said. "The driver failed to yield and immediately sped north on Myers Street at a high rate of speed."

About 30 seconds later, the suspect's vehicle broadsided a blue Nissan Altima traveling east on Surfrider Way, according to the sergeant, who said alcohol and speed were considered to be factors in the collision.

"There is a very empty space in my heart along with his brothers, and it will never be replaced," Elva Maribel Sebastian Miguel, the victim's mother, said through her interpreter. "I will never see my child again. I won't be able to hug him. I pray to God that no parent goes through this pain. The pain is too much to manage."

It was revealed Wednesday in court that Minot had history with driving under the influence. The Marine Corp had required him to take alcohol abuse classes.

