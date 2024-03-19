Camp Pendleton Marine heading to prison after killing boy, 12, in Oceanside DUI crash

It’s been more than eight months since a Camp Pendleton Marine drove drunk and caused a crash that killed a 12-year-old boy in Oceanside.

On Tuesday morning, Edward Minot Jr. admitted to his actions in court. The family of the victim, Santiago Gaspar, however, believe that Minot is getting off too easily, according to prosecutors.

A Camp Pendleton Marine was involved in the suspected drunk driving crash that killed a 12-year-old boy on the Fourth of July in Oceanside, the U.S. Marine Corps confirmed Thursday.

Just days after the deadly two-car crash on Surfrider Way and North Myers Street, Minot pleaded not guilty to four charges, including one count of murder. But in court on Tuesday, he changed his pleas to guilty on one count of gross vehicular manslaughter and one count of DUI. Second courts of DUI and murder were dropped in exchange for his plea.

Santiago's mother was driving ahead of her family in a different car and did not witness the crash, the boy's aunt told NBC 7 last summer.

During his plea hearing, Minot's public defender shielded his face from cameras as Minot admitted to driving drunk and causing the crash that Gaspar.

The incident occurred last 4th of July as Santiago was headed home from watching the fireworks with his brother and a family friend. Police said at the time that they tried to pull Minot over for driving with no headlights but he sped off, slamming into the victims soon after. Santiago died at the scene. His 6-year-old brother and two others, including a passenger in Minot’s car, were taken to the hospital with various injuries.

Santiago's family didn't wish to talk after Tuesday’s hearing but the prosecutor told me they wish he could’ve been sentenced to more time.

Minot, who will be sentenced next month, was facing the possibility of life in prison. Instead, it's expected he'll be sentenced to 13 years and 8 months.