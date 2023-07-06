Camp Pendleton Marine involved in Oceanside crash that killed 12-year-old

A Camp Pendleton Marine was involved in the suspected DUI crash that killed a 12-year-old on the Fourth of July in Oceanside.

Cpt. Charles Palmer with Camp Pendleton said the two-car crash on Surfrider Way and North Myers Street involved a Marine with the 1st Maintenance Battalion.

"At this time, we can confirm that he was the driver of one vehicle involved in the accident," Palmer said in a statement.

The crash was reported at around 11 p.m. after Oceanside Police attempted to pull over a white Volkswagen GTI near Mission Avenue and Myers Street that was driving with no lights on. The driver failed to yield and immediately sped north on Myers Street at a high rate of speed. Then, seconds later, the suspect's car broadsided a blue Nissan Altima that was traveling east on Surfrider Way.

Police arrived to find a 12-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the Altima, dead at the scene. The driver, 27, and another young passenger, 6, of the Altima suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. The two passengers of the Volkswagen suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All four were taken to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing but police suspect that both alcohol and speed were a factor in the crash. The driver of the Volkswagen, identified as Edward Minot Jr. of Mill Spring, North Carolina, 20, was placed under arrest at the hospital for suspicion of DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter.

"1st Marine Logistics Group commits itself to high standards for personal conduct, both on and off duty, and will continue to cooperate with the Oceanside Police Department while the incident is being investigated," Palmer continued in his statement.

The name of the 12-year-old is being withheld pending notification to the family.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call Oceanside Police Department Traffic Collision Investigator David Paul at (760) 435-4431.