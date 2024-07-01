California gas tax goes up on July 1. Here's how much you're paying

If you're headed out of town for the Fourth of July holiday, the drive is going to cost you a little more than it did the week before. California's gas tax officially goes up on Monday.

Now, the state's gas tax is 60 cents, whereas it was 58 cents from July 2023 to June 2024, according to the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration. This fee is on top of sales tax and the federal fuel tax for gasoline, which currently sits at 18 cents.

The change puts the average cost of a gallon of gas in San Diego County at $4.82 as of July 1. The money will be used to help pay for highway and road repairs across the state.

Dating back to 2019, California's gas tax has increased every summer.