At Least 300,000 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered in San Diego County

So far, at least 320,000 of the 497,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in San Diego County

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

At least 300,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in San Diego County in January, surpassing the county’s goal.

As of Monday, 320,643 doses of the COVID-19 vaccination were administered to eligible residents, the county stated online. Its goal was to administer at least 250,000 of the 497,000 doses it received.

San Diego County first began to receive the COVID-19 vaccines in mid-December after roughly 28,000 doses of the FDA-approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations were distributed to the county. Since then, health care workers have been able to get the vaccine and eligibility for it eventually expanded to include individuals 75 and older, then expanded again to residents ages 65 and older.

Additionally, the county has received doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination.

Nearly 2% of the county’s population is considered “fully vaccinated,” meaning these are individuals who have already received their second doses. The novel vaccine requires recipients to receive two doses in total, with the second one being administered roughly three weeks after the initial shot.

Side effects of the vaccine include soreness at the site of the injection, fatigue, headache and chills, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In few cases, allergic reactions have been reported in connection to the vaccine.

Such allergic reactions were reported at the vaccination super station in downtown San Diego, and caused state health officials to recommend a halt on the administration of the particular batch connected to the incidents.

Currently, San Diego County is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers and residents the age of 65 or older. For information on how to schedule an appointment for the vaccine, click here.

Where and How to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in San Diego County

