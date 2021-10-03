Cal Fire Offers Fire Safety Tips During Fire Prevention Week

Fire Prevention Week is a time where safety tips such as installing and maintaining smoke alarms and other safety equipment is urged.

“Today's theme is learning the sounds of safety and what that really is referring to specifically fire alarms and carbon monoxide alarms and knowing that if they're making a sound, you have to take some sort of action,” Cal Fire PIO Frank Lococo said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Fire Prevention week falls at a time where there’s a heightened risk for wildfires because of the hot and dry temperature in San Diego County.

“For this county, you know, once we get into October, November, we see our level of higher, you know, we see that the level of larger scale destructive fires increase,” Lococo said.

Historically, some of the most notorious fires in San Diego County occurred in October including the Witch Creek Fire and the Cedar Fire.

Along with the installing and maintain smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors fire safety officials are urging additional measures.

Property maintenance such as clearing defensible space and avoiding the use of mechanical equipment that could spark and ignite dry brush is cautioned against.

Fire safety officials highlight that it is a good practice to have an evacuation plan in the event of a fire.

“It's always a good idea to have an evacuation plan in place and make sure your family knows it have a go bag with anything that's essential,” Lococo said.