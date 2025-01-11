‘If you fly, we can't,' Cal Fire says after drone strikes firefighting aircraft in LA

A plane fighting the Los Angeles fires has been grounded for repairs after it collided with a drone on Thursday. Fire officials say it was only one of two Super Scoopers available, which can drop large amounts of water.

Big trouble can result when firefighting aircraft share the small air space above wildfires.

"If you fly, we can’t, so we want to make sure we keep those drones outside of our area,” Cal Fire Capt. Mike Cornette said.

If You Fly, We Can’t: A Critical Reminder from CAL FIRE 🚒

Yesterday, air operations on the Palisades Fire had to pause after a Canadian water-dropping aircraft struck a drone. This isn’t just dangerous—it puts lives, homes, and entire communities at risk.

— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) January 11, 2025

Cornette says it’s really that simple. Protocol dictates the air assault is stopped until it can be verified that the drone has left the restricted airspace.

On Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration said a Canadian Super Scooper aircraft was struck by an uncrewed aerial system (UAS). It caused a sizable hole in the wing. Fortunately, the plane landed safely.

Super Scoopers are the workhorse of the aerial attack. The pilot can fill the 1,500-gallon-plus tank without landing and get right back to the fire.

“We ground our aircraft when we do sense drones in the air,” Cornette said.

According to the FAA, in San Diego, there were 13 drones reported in restricted airspace. Nationwide, there were hundreds reported.

During the air assault on the Del Mar Heights fire last June, there were two UAS spotted flying over the 120-plus acres of the Torrey Pines State Natural Preserve.

“There’s flames just right on the other side of my fence," resident Wayne Pfeifer said.

Pfeifer lives on Mira Montana Drive. His home is situated on the edge of the preserve. Helicopters used to put out that fire were temporarily grounded, delaying at least two water drops until the drones were out of the area.

“People just need to be more responsible," Pfeifer said. "They got to recognize that there are looky-loos that want to get a better view. They got to stay out of the way."

The FAA promises swift enforcement and treats such violations as serious. The penalty for flying UAS in restricted areas like wildfire incidents is punishable up to a year behind bars.

The penalty for fire victims, should the fire fight be delayed, could be the loss of life and property.